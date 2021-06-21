Outsourcer Capita backs revenue growth outlook, sells Axelos stake By Reuters

© Reuters.
(Reuters) – British outsourcer Capita said on Monday it was on track to post a growth in revenue for the first time in six years after trading in the first half of 2021 improved and the company won several new contracts.
The London-listed firm separately announced an agreement to sell its stake in Axelos for an enterprise value of 380 million pounds ($524.70 million), as it also looks to shed non-core assets and reduce costs.
($1 = 0.7242 pounds)
