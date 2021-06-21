Our time is now: Pow Wow Pitch Calling all Indigenous Entrepreneurs

“I started Pow Wow Pitch because I believe entrepreneurship is the path to self-sufficiency,” said Founder Sunshine Tenasco. “Being on Dragon’s Den changed my life. When Dragons Brett Wilson and Arlene Dickenson invested in me, it gave me the courage to continue my entrepreneurship journey. I hope Pow Wow Pitch helps to give that gift to someone else.”

TURTLE ISLAND, Ontario — Today, Pow Wow Pitch , North America’s premier pitch competition for emerging Indigenous entrepreneurs, presented in partnership with RBC , Shopify and Facebook , announced the opening of its seventh annual Pow Wow Pitch competition to Inuit, Métis and First Nations entrepreneurs across Turtle Island.

Last year, Pow Wow Pitch moved online due to pandemic cancellations of pow wows, which enabled Indigenous entrepreneurs from across Canada to participate for the first time. With the success of the move to digital, this year’s Pow Wow Pitch is open to any Indigenous entrepreneur across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Investing in Indigenous entrepreneurs

Between June 21st and July 15th, Indigenous entrepreneurs can submit a 1-minute video business pitch as their entry into the Pow Wow Pitch Competition. The top 25 entrepreneurs from each region — Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario, the Prairies, British Columbia and the Territories, and the United States and Mexico — will pitch to a panel of judges for the chance to win their Regional Title and cash prize and advance onward to the Turtle Island Grand Finale Live Broadcast to win prizes ranging from $500 CAD to $25,000 CAD for the Grand Prize winner.

All entrepreneurs who enter the pitch competition will join the Pow Wow Pitch community, get access to a free Indigenous Startup Program, access more than $1,000 worth of free technology, tools and support, and have the chance to have their products and services featured in the Pow Wow Pitch annual Mailer Box to 500 customers and on the Pow Wow Pitch Directory for socially-conscious customers looking to ‘Buy Indigenous.’

Last year’s Winner, Sister’s Sage, used the competition to grow awareness beyond BC and fund a new space to scale product manufacturing.

“Pow Wow Pitch has made me feel connected to an amazingly supportive network of Indigenous entrepreneurs,” said Lynn-Marie Angus, Co-Founder and CEO of Sister’s Sage. “Winning was a huge confidence booster for me not only professionally, but personally too! Pow Wow Pitch helped me get Sister’s Sage more visibility, and in turn, inspire other Indigenous entrepreneurs to believe in themselves.”

Powered by Partnerships

To scale the Indigenous-led pitch competition across Turtle Island, Pow Wow Pitch is working with industry leaders who believe in the power of Indigenous entrepreneurship. Two early backers of Pow Wow Pitch, RBC and Shopify, have continued to scale their support as Co-Presenting Sponsors of the initiative to allow Pow Wow Pitch to rise to its ambition.

“Across the continent, Indigenous entrepreneurs are building fast-growing businesses, driving transformation in their communities, and leading the charge for a more sustainable and innovative future,” says Dale Sturges, National Director, Indigenous Financial Services at RBC. “Through our partnership with Pow Wow Pitch, RBC is proud to advance our shared goal of celebrating and supporting these entrepreneurs with mentorship, micro startup funds and exposure.”