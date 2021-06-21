Olympics-Organisers cap Tokyo 2020 spectators at 10,000 per venue

Article content

TOKYO — Olympics organizers on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 for each venue of the 2020 Tokyo Games, days after experts warned that holding the event without fans was the least risky option during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision, widely seen as being on the cards following statements by organizers and government medical advisers, highlights Japan’s push to hold the multi-billion-dollar sports extravaganza despite public opposition and deep concern about a resurgence in infections https://tmsnrt.rs/2RDKuP7.

Japan has largely avoided the kind of explosive coronavirus outbreaks that have devastated other countries, but its vaccine roll-out has been slow and the medical system pushed to the brink in some places.

The limit for the Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, “will be set at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people,” organizers said in a statement.

That limit could be further reduced after July 12, based on the provisions of any state of emergency or other anti-infection measures, they added.

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto had previously said she was eyeing a cap of 10,000 people per venue. Spectators from overseas have already been banned.