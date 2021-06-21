Olivia Rodrigo Finally Graduated From High School

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / Via Getty


Fred Hayes / ©Disney+ / Via Everett Collection

And now, she can add another accomplishment to the list: she’s a high school grad!

To celebrate the milestone, Olivia posted a series of polaroids — the first is her smiling in her cap and gown.

In the second one, she’s making a silly face.

And the third is a pic of a blurry SUV. The back windshield is painted pink with the message, “Just graditated.”

Hey, not all of us are all-star spellers.

Her Instagram caption simply reads, “bye high school!!!!!!!,” and boy, do I feel that.

Congrats, Olivia! We’re so excited to see what’s next.

