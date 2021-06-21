Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices rose on Monday, underpinned by strong demand during the summer driving season and a pause in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal that could indicate a delay in resumption of supplies from the OPEC producer.

Brent crude for August gained 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.86 a barrel by 0344 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July was at $72.05 a barrel, up 41 cents, or 0.6%.

Both benchmarks have risen for the past four weeks amid optimism over the pace of global vaccinations and a pick up in summer travel. The rebound has pushed up spot premiums for crude in Asia and Europe to multi-month highs.

“The rebound in demand in the northern hemisphere summer is so strong that the market is becoming increasingly concerned about further sharp drawdowns on inventories,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal took a pause on Sunday after hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi won the country’s presidential election. Two diplomats said they expected a break of around 10 days.

The election could delay the nuclear deal as Iran has insisted that U.S. sanctions placed on Raisi be removed before an agreement is reached, analysts from ANZ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ING said.