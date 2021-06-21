Nvidia GPU prices in China fall amid crypto mining crackdown By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Nvidia GPU prices in China fall amid crypto mining crackdown

Amid the ongoing crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, prices of graphic cards from major GPU providers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:) and Asus are becoming more affordable.

According to a Monday report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), prices of some graphic cards have tumbled as much as two-thirds on Chinese e-commerce platforms after Sichuan province terminated mining operations.