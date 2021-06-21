Nvidia GPU prices in China fall amid crypto mining crackdown By Cointelegraph

Nvidia GPU prices in China fall amid crypto mining crackdown
Amid the ongoing crackdown on cryptocurrency mining in China, prices of graphic cards from major GPU providers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:) and Asus are becoming more affordable.
According to a Monday report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), prices of some graphic cards have tumbled as much as two-thirds on Chinese e-commerce platforms after Sichuan province terminated mining operations.
