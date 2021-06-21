Nutrien to Boost Potash Output Amid Sanctions Against Belarus

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Nutrien Ltd., the world’s biggest fertilizer company, plans to increase its 2021 potash production by 500,000 metric tons in response to tighter global markets.

That will send the Canadian company’s 2021 potash sales to a record high, Nutrien said in a statement Monday.

The move will help to eliminate concerns over supply in the market after major western economies slapped sanctions against Belarus, a key producer of the fertilizer. Earlier Monday, Belarus was sanctioned by the U.S., United Kingdom, European Union and Canada. Fertilizer stocks in North America jumped during the day.

This marks the company’s second production-increase announcement within two weeks — on June 7, it said it would increase this year’s potash output by 500,000 tons just days after rival Mosaic Co. was forced to cut its production.

“With continued strength in global agriculture and crop input markets, we are raising guidance and expanding our potash production by a total of 1 million tonnes to ensure farmer’s get the potash they need,” said Nutrien Chief Executive Officer Mayo Schmidt in a release.

Sales Volume Guidance

Most of the additional production is expected to take place in the last quarter of 2021. The company raised its potash sales volume guidance to a record 13.3 million to 13.8 million tons for this year. Some of the additional tonnage is expected to be sold in early 2022.