Nina Simone’s Granddaughter Shut Down Chloe Bailey Critics

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“Relax. Chloe killed it.”

Many of those who watched Chloe’s performance praised the 22-year-old musician, of Chloe x Halle fame, for her interpretation of Nina’s classic jazz ballad.

But after some people claimed it “sexualized” the track in a way that Nina herself wouldn’t have liked, the late musician’s granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, joined scores of others who came to Chloe’s defense on social media.

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone


Twitter: @reasiimone

“Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song ‘Feeling Good,'” RéAnna tweeted. “But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!!”


Philippe Renault / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do!” Nina’s granddaughter continued. “Relax. Chloe killed it.”

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone


Twitter: @reasiimone

RéAnna’s Twitter thread went on to point out that her grandmother was “unapologetically herself” and a “badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted.” Nina might even perform the song in a similar style to Chloe’s version if she could, RéAnna suggested, noting, “She was a sexual woman and she expressed that. Educate yourselves !!”

Chloe thanked RéAnna in response to her tweets, writing, “your grandmother!! what a legacy!!! i will forever x always love Ms. Simone. she has always inspired me”


Leon Bennett / WireImage via Getty Images

Chloe’s rendition of “Feeling Good” is available to stream on Spotify now.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR