Nina Simone’s Granddaughter Shut Down Chloe Bailey Critics

“Relax. Chloe killed it.”
Many of those who watched Chloe’s performance praised the 22-year-old musician, of Chloe x Halle fame, for her interpretation of Nina’s classic jazz ballad.
But after some people claimed it “sexualized” the track in a way that Nina herself wouldn’t have liked, the late musician’s granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, joined scores of others who came to Chloe’s defense on social media.
“Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song ‘Feeling Good,'” RéAnna tweeted. “But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!!”
“She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do!” Nina’s granddaughter continued. “Relax. Chloe killed it.”
Chloe thanked RéAnna in response to her tweets, writing, “your grandmother!! what a legacy!!! i will forever x always love Ms. Simone. she has always inspired me”
