Mubadala Tees Up First Abu Dhabi IPO Since 2017, With More Ahead

(Bloomberg) — Satellite operator Yahsat has filed for a listing in Abu Dhabi in what would be the first initial public offering on the emirate’s stock exchange since 2017.

Al Yah Satellite Communications Co., fully owned by Abu Dhabi’s $243 billion sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Co., plans to offer a stake of as much as 40% next month, according to a statement. The company offers satellite communications solutions in over 150 countries.

Abu Dhabi’s top state holdings are stepping up efforts to boost the domestic equity market and diversify the economy away from oil. Sovereign funds ADQ and Mubadala — alongside the emirate’s state energy company — have signaled their intentions to list more assets locally.

Aside from Yahsat, Mubadala is also considering an IPO of Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC while Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. seeks the same for its drilling business and a fertilizer joint venture. Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, backed by Mubadala, has meanwhile started preparations for a U.S. IPO.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg Television, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, chief executive officer of UAE investments at Mubadala, said Yahsat’s plan is a vote of confidence in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, whose performance this year ranks it among the best globally, and reflects the resilience of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.