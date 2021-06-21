Morrisons shares leap after takeover approach rebuffed

Article content

LONDON — Shares in Morrisons surged as much as 33% on Monday on hopes that U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) might raise its proposed offer for the British supermarket group or flush out interest from other suitors.

Morrisons, Britain’s fourth-largest grocer by sales behind market leader Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, on Saturday said it had rejected a proposed cash offer from CD&R.

The company said the offer of 230 pence per share, equating to 5.52 billion pounds ($7.62 billion), “significantly undervalued” the group and its future prospects.

Morrisons shares were up 56.35 pence at 234.7 pence by 0726 GMT.

Under British takeover rules CD&R has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer.

Rivals Tesco and Sainsbury’s rose 2.4% and 4.2% respectively on hopes that the whole sector could be in play, analysts said.

Including net debt of 3.17 billion pounds, CD&R’s offer gives Morrisons an enterprise value of 8.7 billion pounds.

Analysts expect CD&R to assess investor reaction before deciding on its next move. Silchester is Morrisons’ largest investor with a 15% stake, Refinitiv data shows.

Silchester declined to comment on Monday.

Morrisons has a partnership agreement with Amazon and there has long been speculation that the online shopping giant could emerge as a possible bidder.