Miriam McDonald Cassie Steele Degrassi Pressure

The duo talked about their favorite scenes to film, their auditions, and their friendship both on the show and in real life.
Now, Degrassi is a unique show in that it’s always cast actual teens to play teens. “You can find 25-year-olds who look 15 and have them play the roles, but they have 10 more years of experience than a 15-year-old,” creator Linda Schuyler recently explained. “It’s really been something that I’ve been very keen on right from the beginning that we cast age-appropriate. It’s not always the easiest thing to do, but I think it really helps with the authenticity of our show.”
During the Instagram Live, Cassie and Miriam opened up about the challenges they faced growing up as actors in Toronto, including intense bullying and shaming.
Cassie said that Manny’s “rebellious phase” — during which she infamously wore a thong down the school hallway and later got pregnant — was especially difficult because people began treating her differently in real life.
“People couldn’t separate me from my character,” Cassie said. “I felt like I was being bullied a lot at parties and even at the mall. People [would call] me a slut. And it was very difficult because I just wanted to make friends.”
Miriam said she experienced similar shaming and bullying in real life after her character Emma contracted an STI from hooking up with Jay at the ravine in Season 4. “I was terrified to walk through the cafeteria and mall food court,” Miriam said.
Miriam and Cassie both said they’re grateful that social media wasn’t a big thing back when they were on Degrassi. “As a teenager, you read some of these brutal things that are written and it’s very hard not to let that affect you,” Miriam reflected.
Miriam and Cassie said that they formed a close bond off screen partly because neither had normal high school experiences. “That’s part of why we formed such a strong connection — we were each other’s number one peers,” Miriam explained.
However, both actors emphasized that they also had a lot of positive experiences from the show and are grateful for its impact. “The experience of having these friendships and traveling and exposure and just being part of something that’s touched a lot of people’s lives…it’s irreplaceable,” Cassie said.
Miriam said that hearing from the show’s fans still affects them “profoundly” today and that she’s so grateful. “I could cry at the messages you guys send,” Miriam said.
Finally, the two reflected on their 20 (!!) years of friendship and how grateful they are for each other. “[Growing up], we continued to have our differences just like our characters,” Miriam reflected. “But those are the most special friendships, I think.”
“You’re the moon and I’m the sun, and that’s what we’ve said for 20 years,” Miriam said to Cassie.
