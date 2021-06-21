Miriam McDonald Cassie Steele Degrassi Pressure

Now, Degrassi is a unique show in that it’s always cast actual teens to play teens. “You can find 25-year-olds who look 15 and have them play the roles, but they have 10 more years of experience than a 15-year-old,” creator Linda Schuyler recently explained. “It’s really been something that I’ve been very keen on right from the beginning that we cast age-appropriate. It’s not always the easiest thing to do, but I think it really helps with the authenticity of our show.”



CTV

Cassie was only 11 when she landed the part of Manny.