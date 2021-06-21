Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari calls DOGE a Ponzi scheme By Cointelegraph

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari calls DOGE a Ponzi scheme
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, took a jab at Dogecoin (DOGE) last week by referring to the memecoin as a Ponzi scheme, upping his rhetoric against cryptocurrencies.
Kashkari’s comments were in response to a LinkedIn poll by Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer and corporate secretary of Coinbase, who asked his connections about the proper way to pronounce “Doge.”
