Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer

“My mom doesn’t tell me how to live my life — Megan Thee Stallion does.”

🚨Spoilers for Season 1 of Never Have I Ever below — reader discretion is advised.🚨

Last season, we left off with Devi being torn between two lovers: Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Ben Gross.


Also, Devi coming to terms with the death of her father and repairing her relationships with her mother and two best friends. ALSO, her cousin Kamala is torn between two lovers. ALSOOOOO Fabiola is struggling with her sexual identity and coming out to her family….basically a LOT happened last season, so I would rewatch ASAP if I were you. 

This season, Devi attempts to figure out which man is the right one for her:


Tag yourself, I’m “hella rich.” 

And if this were real life, Devi would have chosen one. But, it’s not, so naturally this is the conclusion she comes to:


One guess as to how well this is going to turn out… 

Though, a wrench gets thrown in Devi’s plan when newcomer Aneesa transfers to Sherman Oaks.


There’s enough room for two hot Indian ladies at Sherman Oaks, but I have a feeling things are not gonna go smoothly. 

It’s not all about Devi, though! It seems like things are also heating up for Eleanor and Fabiola…


…and Dr. Vishwakumar as well!

Anyway, it looks like we’re in store for some quality teen content™, including but not limited to:

An inevitable love triangle kerfuffle due to a paper trail:

Devi falling into a hot tub:

And, of course, a dab in a lab:

I, for one, cannot WAIT to binge-watch this new season.

Be sure to catch the second season of Never Have I Ever, streaming on Netflix on July 15.

