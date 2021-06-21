Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever Season 2 Trailer

“My mom doesn’t tell me how to live my life — Megan Thee Stallion does.”
🚨Spoilers for Season 1 of Never Have I Ever below — reader discretion is advised.🚨
Last season, we left off with Devi being torn between two lovers: Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Ben Gross.
This season, Devi attempts to figure out which man is the right one for her:
And if this were real life, Devi would have chosen one. But, it’s not, so naturally this is the conclusion she comes to:
Though, a wrench gets thrown in Devi’s plan when newcomer Aneesa transfers to Sherman Oaks.
It’s not all about Devi, though! It seems like things are also heating up for Eleanor and Fabiola…
…and Dr. Vishwakumar as well!
Anyway, it looks like we’re in store for some quality teen content™, including but not limited to:
An inevitable love triangle kerfuffle due to a paper trail:
Devi falling into a hot tub:
And, of course, a dab in a lab:
I, for one, cannot WAIT to binge-watch this new season.
Be sure to catch the second season of Never Have I Ever, streaming on Netflix on July 15.
