MicroStrategy expands company’s Bitcoin holdings with $489M purchase By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy expands company’s Bitcoin holdings with $489M purchase

MicroStrategy has bought even more (BTC) despite the current price struggles for the largest crypto by market capitalization.

According to an announcement on Monday, the business intelligence firm purchase 13,005 BTC at an average price of $37,617 for a combined total of about $489 million.