Michael B. Jordan J’Ouvert Rum Cultural Appropriation Backlash

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Uh-oh. Michael may have gotten himself into some hot water.

Michael B. Jordan has stepped into the beverage game and introduced his new rum brand, J’Ouvert.


Kevork S. Djansezian / Getty Images

While it’s an exciting new venture for the movie star, the news of his brand was met with cries of cultural appropriation on Sunday.


Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

According to photos posted on Instagram, the rum box says it’s, “Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebration of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival informal commencements. Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the party start.”


Sean Drakes / LatinContent via Getty Images

Many people have criticized the star for trademarking the name, while having no apparent connection to the culture itself.

One user commented, “Someone point out Michael B Jordan’s Trini roots fast for me please!!! Cuz I’m not understanding this shit…”

What’s next? A free doubles with every #JouvertRum purchase?! 🥴😭 someone point out Michael B Jordan’s Trini roots fast for me please!!! Cuz I’m not understanding this shit. Is it his grandma who makes the rum cakes???


Twitter: @AllianaSabrina

“Michael B Jordan ever step foot on Trinidad soil? Yet he have a rum named Jouvert . Someone pls explain,” another user shared.

Michael B Jordan ever step foot on Trinidad soil ? Yet he have a rum named Jouvert . Someone pls explain


Twitter: @theelijahprint

This one had a suggestion for the future.

imagine trying to explain what jouvert is to someone and they go “oh michael b jordan rum” 😕 https://t.co/kmTtYuBRYb


Twitter: @spxcyy

This person called out the star directly.

Michael B Jordan never been to jouvert or mass. But has the nerve to want to profit off West Indian culture and call it Jouvert Rum….


Twitter: @_iamdda

This user pointed out that the use of this name is harmful because it makes their culture “just an aesthetic to people.”

Not Michael B Jordan tryna trademark the word “JOUVERT” for his new bum ass rum. I’m so fucking tired of the blind appropriation. There’s really no respect for Caribbean culture on a mass scale. We’re just an aesthetic to people.


Twitter: @GabSoul_

In addition to claims of cultural appropriation, there is an intellectual property concern about whether a trademark would create problems in the future.

Newsday spoke with Minister of Trade and Industry of Trinidad and Tobago, Paula Gopee-Scoon, who said the issue was “of extreme concern.”


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

She said in a statement: “The first thing is to gather the information to see if it is in fact so. Then working together with the intellectual property office of the Ministry of the Attorney General, we’ll do the necessary investigation and, as always, seek to support anything that is Trinidad but at the same time protect what is ours.”


Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

“This is of keen interest, not only to the Ministry of Trade and Industry but also to the intellectual property office of the Ministry of the Attorney General, and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture,” she continued. “We all have an interest. Trinidad and Tobago is our interest.”

Michael has yet to release a statement about the controversy.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR