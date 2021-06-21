Mexico sets new deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A disputed worker contract ratification vote at the General Motors (NYSE:) plant in the Mexican city of Silao must be rescheduled to take place before August 20, Mexico’s labor ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The original union-led vote in April was scrapped after officials flagged “serious irregularities” in the process, prompting the United States to request a review of potential rights violations.

Mexico’s labor ministry had originally ordered the re-do vote to take place in early June.

