Mexico extends deadline for do-over of disputed GM contract vote

MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities on Monday extended the deadline for the union at a General Motors Co plant to do over a disputed contract vote that has drawn U.S. scrutiny, warning the plant’s collective contract would be terminated if the date is missed.

The union at the plant in the central city of Silao must hold the vote before Aug. 20, the Labor Ministry said in a statement. The plant employs about 6,000 people.

The original union-led vote in April, in which workers voted on whether to keep their current contract, was scrapped halfway through after Mexican officials detected “serious irregularities” including destroyed ballots.

Concerns over potential meddling in the vote prompted the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to make the first-ever request for a review of potential labor violations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The trade pact that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement was designed to uphold the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining, and was bolstered by Mexico’s 2019 labor reform.

The law requires contract ratification votes nationwide to ensure workers are not bound to contracts that were signed behind their backs between companies and unions.