Lizzo Donated To Black-Owned Businesses On Juneteenth

“Cuz it’s Juneteenth, baby.”
Lizzo celebrated Juneteenth by spreading the wealth — literally.
On Sunday, she posted a video on TikTok explaining all of the places in Los Angeles she visited on Juneteenth and all of the incredible people she met.
Everywhere she went, she handed out money, bought out stores, paid for people’s lunches, or just spread general cheer.
First, she hit up Leimert Park and “ran into some people from Houston.”
Then she chatted it up with “this lovely lady.”
She then went to get “authentic” Jamaican food and, uh, bought everyone there lunch.
She popped into Malik Books to pick out 80 books to purchase — the exact number the store employee said they normally sell in a day.
And finally, she went to a Black-owned beauty store, The Girl Cave LA, and “let everyone have a shopping spree in the store…”
…before chatting it up with the owner on her way out.
But the best part: this group hug with some fans.
And she did all of it while wearing this dreamlike fit!!!!
