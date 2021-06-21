Litecoin Tumbles 20% In Selloff By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – was trading at $124.078 by 19:00 (23:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 20.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $8.374B, or 0.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $124.078 to $155.416 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 28.65%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.828B or 2.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $124.0682 to $181.1090 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 70.46% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,298.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 12.27% on the day.

was trading at $1,869.30 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 17.04%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $590.486B or 46.15% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $218.172B or 17.05% of the total cryptocurrency market value.

