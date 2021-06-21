Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $137.833 by 02:45 (06:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $9.435B, or 0.68% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $137.833 to $155.416 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 16.54%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.053B or 2.30% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $137.8329 to $181.1090 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 67.18% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,568.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.31% on the day.

was trading at $1,991.55 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.47%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $616.859B or 44.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $234.303B or 16.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value.