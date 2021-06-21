Last “taper” debate no guide what’s needed in current period By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Fed’s methodical rundown of its bond purchases after the last economic crisis is no guide to how it should proceed this time given a more volatile inflation environment and a booming economy, St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Monday.

“The playbook from the aftermath of the global financial crisis may not be the same one we use in the aftermath of the pandemic,” Bullard said. “I don’t think we are in the quiescent, low volatility period we were in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Instead we are in a high volatility many things happening at once situation and because of that we have to be able to react.”

