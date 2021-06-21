Kristen Bell Pays Tribute To Dax Shepard On Father’s Day

“I wish there were 364 more Father’s Days a year because you deserve it.”
The actor took to Instagram on Father’s Day 2021, to gush about all the amazing things Dax Shepard has done for their family.
“To the man who wants to start a family band. Our ring leader. Our turkey cutter,” Bell wrote. “The one who patiently puts together all the toys Christmas morning. Who keeps us all laughing. Who will ignore all of his own physical pain, even when his bones are literally shattered, to hold his girls tight.”
“Who slays when he wears pink,” she continued. “Who encourages us to stay up later than we all should just talking, because he thinks deep talks are important.”
“Who guides me patiently through parenting when I’m fed up and need it most,” Bell added. “@Daxshepard, I love you so dearly and I wish there were 364 more Father’s Days a year, because you deserve it. Happy Father’s day 💜.”
Aww how cute! Bell also shared 10 photos of Shepard being a hands-on dad over the years.
“Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid… and I’m here for it,” Shepard wrote. “Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft.”
“My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion,” he continued. “We are so grateful and so in love with you, @kristenanniebell ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!