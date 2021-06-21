Khloé Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Talk Jordyn Woods

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“If I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

Once upon a time, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ruled the young Hollywood scene. They were the celebrity BFFs on everyone’s radar.


James Devaney / GC Images

On June 20, during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on E!, Khloé Kardashian shared where she currently stands with her sister’s former BFF.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

“I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes,” she shared with Andy Cohen. “People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties.”


Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life,” she explained. “I have to forgive these people for me. And it’s up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn.”


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Jordyn did own up to her part of the problem during an episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

As for Kylie and Jordyn? Well, according to Khloé, the ball is in Kylie’s court.

“I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again,” she shared. “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”

So, Jordyn, maybe stay by your phone.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR