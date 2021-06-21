Julia Michaels Proudly Shows Off Her Armpit Hair

“People are always going to have something to say.”
The singer and songwriter took a chance to rebel against social norms in her latest Instagram post, showing off her grown out armpit hair.
“People are always going to have something to say about you or your body. They will always try to attack you when you’re feeling the most happy or the most yourself you’ve ever been,” Julia wrote.
She added, “To that I say go eat a bag of worms. 😊 Thanks for listening and have a good day.”
Julia got an overwhelmingly positive response from her fans — including an incredibly sweet note from her boyfriend JP Saxe.
Earlier this year Julia also showed off her underarms on the red carpet at the Grammys…
In fact, she hasn’t actually shaved her armpits for over a year, when she realized life was so much better when she didn’t have to.
“Honestly, I’m not shaving my armpits ever again. I don’t know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant,” Julia wrote on Twitter.
Eggplants and worms…that should be an interesting combo for the haters to eat!
