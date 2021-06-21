Japan’s Toshiba promises to improve corporate governance By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Toshiba (OTC:) Corp promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year.

Toshiba made the pledge in a statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, saying it accepted the points made in the report.

