Japan’s Toshiba promises to improve corporate governance By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Toshiba (OTC:) Corp promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year.
Toshiba made the pledge in a statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, saying it accepted the points made in the report.
