Is Orphazyme a Winner in the Biotech Industry? By StockNews

Shares of Denmark-based biopharmaceutical company Orphazyme’s (ORPH) experienced extreme volatility this month due to the actions of retail traders that were triggered by discussions about the stock on social media platforms such as Reddit. After hitting its $4.75 all-time low on June 2, this meme stock soared to hit its $77.77 all-time high on June 10. The stock has gained 28.6% over the past month, but let’s find out if it has upside remaining given the FDA’s rejection of its Niemann-Pick treatment. Read on.Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, shares of relatively unknown biopharmaceutical company Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) soared to hit their $77.77 all-time high on June 10, 2021, on investors’ anticipation of FDA approval of the company’s lead pipeline candidate arimoclomol for the treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC).

The rally was primarily a result of retail traders’ investments that were driven by enthusiasm surrounding the stock on social media platforms such as Reddit. However, the company issued a notice on June 11 that the surge in its stock price was not related to any material change in its clinical development programs or financial condition and further warned its shareholders that they could lose a significant portion of their investments.

Indeed, the stock has declined 90.6% since hitting its all-time high, and by 40.8% over the past three months to close Friday’s trading session at $7.33. The decline can be attributed to ORPH’s announcement on June 18 that it failed to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for the treatment of NPC. Furthermore, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Zavesca is already approved to treat other lysosomal disorders, which could pose a threat to ORPH. ORPH’s poor profitability is evident from its negative values for ROE and ROA. So, we think ORPH’s near-term prospects look bleak.

