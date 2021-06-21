If the peer review system is broken, what the hell is the point of Cardano’s reliance on it? By Cointelegraph

John Mac Ghlionn is a researcher and cultural commentator. His work has been published by the likes of Bitcoin Magazine, The New York Post, The Sydney Morning Herald, and National Review. Follow him on Twitter @ghlionn

In a recent interview with Lex Fridman, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of and co-founder of offered his views on . The 33-year-old was less than complimentary, calling it “slow” and in desperate need of an upgrade. Hoskinson also took issue with the recent Bitcoin conference in Miami, comparing the whole thing to a ridiculous religious movement.

