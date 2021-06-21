HK leader Lam says action against Apple Daily does not target press freedom By Reuters

© Reuters. Copies of the Apple Daily newspaper are seen at a newspaper stall after it looked set to close for good by Saturday following police raids and the arrest of executives in Hong Kong, China June 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday authorities’ actions against pro-democracy tabloid Apple (NASDAQ:) Daily under the city’s sweeping national security law were not targeting press freedom.
Lam was speaking at her weekly press conference a day after Mark Simon, an adviser to the jailed Apple Daily owner and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, told Reuters the media outlet would be forced to shut in “a matter of days”.
