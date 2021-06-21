H.I.G. Capital Completes Growth Investment in Enseo

“H.I.G. is excited to partner with founder-led companies like Enseo that are leaders in their fields,” said Todd Ofenloch, Managing Director at H.I.G. “Enseo is uniquely positioned to build upon its meaningful innovations in this market to address some of the major challenges in the industry, including employee safety systems, IoT room controls, and contactless technologies. We look forward to working with the Enseo management team to support their growth initiatives.”

With this investment, Enseo will rapidly accelerate growth, both organically and inorganically. Enjoyed by guests in more than 300,000 rooms worldwide, Enseo will continue to innovate in hospitality and aggressively expand into senior living, education, healthcare, and other new vertical markets.

BOSTON — H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has completed a growth investment in Enseo, LLC. (“Enseo” or the “Company”). Founded in 2000 by Vanessa Ogle and based outside Dallas, Texas, Enseo is the premier services provider offering in-room technology solutions to the hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare markets.

Enseo is a rapidly growing integration services provider and leader in guest-room entertainment and customer experience management. Enseo’s technology now reaches more than 85 million users annually with Fortune 500 and industry-leading customers, and offers solutions for in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation and energy management, and a suite of health & safety solutions.

“H.I.G.’s investment is a testament to Enseo’s unique capabilities, leading market position and substantial opportunity for growth,” said Vanessa Ogle, Chairman of Enseo. “Enseo’s success is a result of its amazing team, loyal customers, and committed vendor partners who worked hand-in-hand with us to successfully navigate the effects of COVID-19 on the travel industry. The best is truly yet to come.”

Akerman LLP served as legal counsel to H.I.G. on the transaction. TI Partners and Locke Lord LLP served as financial and legal counsel, respectively, to Enseo.

About Enseo

Enseo is the premier provider of customer experience management technology in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 21 years that deliver in-room entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and a suite of health & safety solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as a Financial Times’s America’s Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $44 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments to funds managed by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

