Gugu Mbatha-Raw UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

She’s just as powerful and respected in real life as her character is on Loki.
Of course you do — she’s starring on Loki as Ravonna Renslayer, the judge of the Time Variance Authority.
Gugu has been heavily involved with the agency since 2018, visiting women’s camps in Rwanda, in addition to a community of refugee women who have survived sexual assault in Uganda.
She’s written about the importance of refugee activism and advocating for people with albinism in publications like Refinery29 and Vogue.
Gugu is also a supporter of MADE51, a program that helps refugee creatives sell their products globally.
Gugu was motivated to join the UN Refugee Agency because her own family experienced displacement while fighting against apartheid in South Africa.
“I understand the legacy of being a refugee and the very human reasons why someone might be forced to flee. Having traveled to Rwanda and Uganda with UNHCR and seen firsthand the work that they do, I was moved and inspired to humanize the simple fact that we all have a right to a safe home,” Gugu told BuzzFeed last December.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!