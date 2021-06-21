Gold set to snap 6-day losing streak as U.S. bond yields slide

Article content

Gold prices rose on Monday, following sixth straight sessions of losses, as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields bolstered the non-yielding metal’s appeal.

Spot gold climbed 0.7% to $1,776.10 per ounce by 0732 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,775.5 per ounce.

The real yields are falling, helping gold prices to stabilize and attempt a rebound, said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX, adding “investors are also taking this as an opportunity to buy the dip in view of rising inflationary pressure.”

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since late-February earlier in the session, reducing the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar held near a multi-month peak hit in the previous session.

Last week, gold posted its worst weekly performance since March 2020, falling 6%, after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a sooner-than-expected tightening in its monetary policy.

“Near to medium-term bias has definitely turned negative for gold,” said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

“Over the next few months if inflation readings do come higher consistently, and if we continue to see this progress in the labor market too, then markets will definitely start pricing in a possible rate hike in 2022.”