Global passenger aviation’s uneven recovery from the pandemic: Kemp

LONDON — Global passenger aviation is making an uneven recovery from the pandemic, with major differences among countries and domestic, short-haul and long-haul flights, resulting in a patchy pick-up in jet fuel consumption.

Before the pandemic, global fuel consumption of up to 7-8 million barrels per day (bpd) was split roughly equally between short-haul (4,000 kms) flights.

As the first and second waves of COVID-19 have been brought under control in some major aviation markets and vaccination programs make progress, there has been a notable increase in passenger flights and numbers.

But the recovery has so far been concentrated in the short-haul and medium-haul markets, with a much more limited increase in long-haul flying, mostly because of continuing quarantine restrictions.

Countries with a large domestic aviation market, including the United States and China, where origin and destination are in the same quarantine zone have seen a more rapid pick-up in flights and passenger numbers.

Countries where most routes are international, including the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, where origin and destination are likely to be in different quarantine areas, have seen far less recovery (https://tmsnrt.rs/3gJt6Cv).