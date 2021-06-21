Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 1.00% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 1.00%, while the index gained 0.52%, and the index lost 0.09%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 3.61% or 7.88 points to trade at 226.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG O.N. (DE:) added 2.76% or 3.44 points to end at 128.22 and Daimler AG NA O.N. (DE:) was up 2.75% or 2.115 points to 79.110 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:), which fell 2.35% or 1.060 points to trade at 44.105 at the close. Bayer AG NA (DE:) declined 1.02% or 0.54 points to end at 52.16 and Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:) was down 0.93% or 0.650 points to 69.510.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 5.27% to 11.717, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which was up 3.60% to settle at 95.460 and Rational AG (DE:) which gained 2.48% to close at 751.40.

The worst performers were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 6.58% to 20.375 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 3.21% to settle at 32.84 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.87% to 65.610 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were United Internet AG NA (DE:) which rose 2.41% to 35.200, Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was up 1.94% to settle at 2.263 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 1.52% to close at 137.000.

The worst performers were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 6.58% to 20.375 in late trade, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which lost 3.21% to settle at 32.84 and Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.87% to 65.610 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 395 to 290 and 71 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 5.06% to 20.47.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.80% or 14.15 to $1783.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.29% or 1.63 to hit $72.92 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.69% or 1.24 to trade at $74.75 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.43% to 1.1911, while EUR/GBP fell 0.32% to 0.8558.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 91.885.

