GameStop names CEO Matt Furlong to board By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A GameStop store is seen in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski

(Reuters) -GameStop Corp, the videogame retailer at the center of this year’s “meme stock” trading frenzy, named Chief Executive Officer Matt Furlong to its board on Monday, the same day the former Amazon (NASDAQ:) executive is set to take charge of the company that is shifting its focus to e-commerce.

The company’s former CEO George Sherman has retired from the board, GameStop (NYSE:) said.

Furlong oversaw a small but growing part of Amazon’s business as the country head for Australia, a role his LinkedIn profile said he assumed in May 2019.

Under Furlong, net sales for the unit that operates Amazon’s Australia e-commerce site roughly doubled in 2020 to A$1.12 billion ($841.79 million) from the year prior, according to a securities filing.

($1 = 1.3305 Australian dollars)

