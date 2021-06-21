France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.51% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.51%, while the index gained 0.43%.

The best performers of the session on the were Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:), which rose 4.76% or 6.25 points to trade at 137.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Stellantis NV (PA:) added 3.25% or 0.54 points to end at 17.01 and Air Liquide SA (PA:) was up 2.49% or 3.60 points to 148.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Atos SE (PA:), which fell 2.39% or 1.26 points to trade at 51.56 at the close. Danone SA (PA:) declined 2.22% or 1.30 points to end at 57.26 and AXA SA (PA:) was down 1.02% or 0.23 points to 21.82.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which rose 6.22% to 21.02, Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) which was up 4.76% to settle at 137.60 and Solutions 30 SE (PA:) which gained 4.47% to close at 4.67.

The worst performers were Vallourec (PA:) which was down 4.37% to 9.090 in late trade, Orpea SA (PA:) which lost 2.51% to settle at 105.00 and Atos SE (PA:) which was down 2.39% to 51.56 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 327 to 265 and 78 ended unchanged.

Shares in Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.76% or 6.25 to 137.60. Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 2.39% or 1.26 to 51.56. Shares in Air Liquide SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; gaining 2.49% or 3.60 to 148.20. Shares in Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.76% or 6.25 to 137.60. Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; down 2.39% or 1.26 to 51.56.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.86% or 15.15 to $1784.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.08% or 1.48 to hit $72.77 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.50% or 1.10 to trade at $74.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.42% to 1.1909, while EUR/GBP fell 0.33% to 0.8558.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.34% at 91.898.

