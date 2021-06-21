Former LA Dodgers owner earmarks $100M for blockchain-based social media By Cointelegraph

Former LA Dodgers owner earmarks $100M for blockchain-based social media
Frank McCourt, a billionaire real estate mogul and former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is backing a new effort for a decentralized social media project based on blockchain technology.
McCourt is investing $100 million into an attempt to reinvent the foundations of social media by building a publicly accessible database of people’s social connections on a blockchain, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
