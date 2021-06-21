Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1,934.40 by 14:19 (18:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.44% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $224.43B, or 16.90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $1,893.69 to $2,257.86 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.02%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $31.65B or 26.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,893.6879 to $2,637.8992 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 55.69% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,509.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.98% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0009 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.06%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $607.69B or 45.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $62.67B or 4.72% of the total cryptocurrency market value.