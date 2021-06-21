EOS Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 20% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $3.5988 by 18:41 (22:41 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 20.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.4821B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.5988 to $4.5210 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 30.04%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.4927B or 1.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5987 to $5.3934 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 84.34% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $31,664.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.21% on the day.

was trading at $1,880.38 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.55%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $595.3743B or 45.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $219.7355B or 16.89% of the total cryptocurrency market value.