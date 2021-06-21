EOS Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $3.7589 by 09:05 (13:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.55% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.6131B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.7042 to $4.5210 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 24.17%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.3251B or 1.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.7042 to $5.3934 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 83.64% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,126.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.24% on the day.

was trading at $1,926.85 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.30%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $604.6855B or 45.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $226.8016B or 17.07% of the total cryptocurrency market value.