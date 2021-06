EBRD president: Bank might continue Belarus private sector investments

Article content

LONDON — The president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Monday the lender might continue investing in private sector projects in Belarus as governments around the globe slap sanctions on Minsk.

The forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist has sparked fresh sanctions from the European Union, the United States, Canada and the UK. The curbs include a raft of measures against individuals and firms.

Majority-owned by G7 powers, the EBRD has faced scrutiny after other institutions such as the EU’s lending arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), said they would stop funding new projects in Belarus as part of the bloc’s response to last year’s disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said the bank had stopped fresh financing for sovereign projects completely since last August and also put a de-facto halt to new sub-sovereign projects. However, the lender’s shareholders had not yet decided on whether the lender should stop investing in the country altogether while curbs coming in targeted specific firms and individuals, she added.

“What we have been doing still is projects in the private sector,” Renaud-Basso told Reuters, adding the lender had been cautious to focus investments on firms not related to the government and to the central power.