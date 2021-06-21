Don’t panic, Chinese industry body tells pig farmers as prices slide further

Article content

BEIJING — China’s government-backed livestock industry body urged pig farmers on Monday not to panic as hog prices fell further and investors continued to sell shares in major producers.

Live hog prices in the world’s top pork consumer have plunged 65% since the start of the year as domestic production surged and huge volumes of imported pork reached the market.

Some farmers, expecting prices to rise, had purchased almost fully grown pigs to fatten them up further, anticipating large profits.

With the rapid decline in prices, farmers have been selling off overweight pigs, further pressuring prices, and raising concerns that the sell-off will quickly turn to a period of tight supply.

“In a period of declining prices, don’t panic, and further, don’t listen to rumors and plan production with a gambling mentality,” said the China Animal Agriculture Association (CAAA) in a notice issued on Monday.

The warning followed a similar message from China’s state planner last week.

Farmers paid little attention to the advice however with average prices continuing to fall, hitting 13.05 yuan ($2.02) per kilogram on Monday, according to Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd.

Hog margins are at their lowest level since 2014, even though prices are only at their lowest since the second quarter of 2019. High feed costs, previously high piglet prices and higher hygiene costs have eroded profits for most farmers.