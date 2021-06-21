Dollar holds gains after Fed boost; bitcoin tumbles

Article content

LONDON — The dollar held on to the previous week’s gains on Monday after the Fed’s surprise hawkish tilt, while bitcoin tumbled as China stepped up its crackdown on mining of the cryptocurrency.

The dollar index was broadly flat on the day after a leap of 1.9% last week – the most since March 2020 – as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a sooner-than-expected end to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

The index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, dipped slightly to 92.221 from a high of 92.405 reached on Friday, a level not seen since April 13.

The Fed’s hawkish stance has weighed on risk sentiment since, including for stock markets, while boosting currencies seen as safe havens including the dollar and the Japanese yen.

The yen strengthened further on Monday, up a quarter of a percent versus the dollar at 109.97 per dollar, while the euro was broadly flat.

“The Fed’s hawkish policy shift has brought an abrupt end to the recent period of low volatility and narrow trading ranges for G10 FX,” currency analysts at MUFG said in a note.

“The Fed has encouraged market participants to price in more rate hikes into next year lifting US short rates and the USD.”

The Fed’s policy stance has become a tailwind for the dollar and will be a challenging backdrop for risk assets, Westpac analysts said.