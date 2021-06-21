Dollar gives up some gains after Fed boost; Aussie falters

Article content

TOKYO/SYDNEY — The dollar index, which rose after the Fed’s surprise hawkish tilt last week, gave up some of its gains on Monday, while the Australian currency stumbled on lower prices of the country’s top export, iron ore.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, slipped to 92.286 from a high of 92.405 reached on Friday, a level not seen since April 13.

It jumped 1.9% last week – the most rise since March 2020 – as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a sooner-than-expected end to its ultra-easy monetary policy, triggering a collapse in U.S. shares and prompting analysts to revise their forecasts for stock and currency performance.

The Fed’s policy stance has become a tailwind for the dollar, accounting for a challenging backdrop for risk assets, Westpac analysts said.

While the index has the scope to test highs reached in March after its recent impulsive gains, “there’s not enough juice for a sustained medium-term breakout beyond that,” they added.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs agreed the dollar’s gains may not be sustained, noting other central banks will need to consider policy normalization too as their economies recover from the depressed levels brought on by the pandemic.