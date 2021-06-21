Dollar catches breath as traders await Powell testimony

Article content
SINGAPORE — The dollar paused for breath
on Tuesday as traders looked to testimony from U.S. Federal
Reserve chair Jerome Powell for guidance, after a surprise shift
in the central bank’s policy outlook, while cyptocurrencies
nursed heavy losses.
The greenback has gained sharply since the Fed last week
flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on
Monday to hand back a little bit of that rise.
Against the euro, the dollar nursed an overnight
loss of about 0.4% to steady around $1.1909. It held at 110.31
yen, and the dollar index was steady at 91.915
after a loss of about 0.5% on Monday.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased – after
snapping losing streaks on Monday – with the Aussie down
0.2% to $0.7527 and the kiwi down 0.15% to $0.6978.
“We’ve had a meaningful shift (at the Fed) from a longtime
dovish stance to now a slightly hawkish one,” said Westpac
currency analyst Imre Speizer.
“We’ve had a bit of a positioning cleanout – the whole world
was mega short the U.S. dollar, and that’s in good part probably
been cleaned out already – and now we take a wee breath before
the next move up,” he said.
Over the next few weeks the Aussie dollar could drop to
around 74 cents and the kiwi to around 68 cents, he said, before
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
they both might recover as the U.S. dollar charts a “raggedy”
rise on the back of a strong U.S. pandemic recovery.
In the medium term, investors will be keenly focused on the
U.S. labor market as its performance is likely to have an
influence on the Fed’s attitude. In the nearer future, all eyes
are on Powell who appears before Congress from 1800 GMT.
In prepared remarks he noted sustained labor market
improvement and the recent increase in inflation.
On Monday hawkish Fed officials such as St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan
offered toned-down rhetoric.
New York Fed President John Williams said it was too soon to
shift policy, and that he expects inflation to ease from about
3% this year to close to 2% in 2022 and 2023 – which is
something markets are not so sure about.
“The Fed is nearly always late on such things,” said RBC
Capital Markets’ chief economist Tom Porcelli, who thinks core
inflation could be higher – just under 3% – by the end of 2022.
“That is not 2% inflation,” he said in a note, and it is
going to eventually apply pressure to the Fed to move on rates.
“In the meantime, we have no doubt with that 2% forecast as
cover, Powell will attempt to play down the likelihood of a rate
hike next year. But just as he eventually relented on taper
talk, he will relent on dismissing talk about hiking rates too.
Just give it more time.”
Elsewhere on Tuesday sterling steadied at $1.3917,
holding on to its overnight bounce as investors look forward to
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
the British economy reopening further on July 19.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had slumped on
Monday as a tightening crackdown on trading and mining in China,
as well as technical factors, whacked the asset class.
Bitcoin lost more than 11% on Monday and rival ether
fell more than 15% as both suffered their sharpest
selloff in about a month. On Tuesday they held above May lows,
with bitcoin at $31,535, but the mood did not improve.
“The tides of FONGO (Fear of Not Getting Out) are creeping
in,” said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone.
“Bitcoin is also at a make or break point,” he said, as it
tests May’s trough near $30,000.
“Ethereum looks plain ugly and if crypto is an emotive
asset, then one would have to be the staunchest of HODLers to be
holding this and not look for some sort of hedge,” he added,
using cryto-market slang for bullish investors.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 049 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1906 $1.1918 -0.09% -2.55% +1.1920 +1.1907
Dollar/Yen 110.2100 110.3500 +0.00% +6.84% +110.3950 +0.0000
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9190 0.9178 +0.12% +3.87% +0.9191 +0.9178
Sterling/Dollar 1.3909 1.3934 -0.17% +1.82% +1.3937 +1.3910
Dollar/Canadian 1.2380 1.2362 +0.15% -2.78% +1.2380 +1.2360
Aussie/Dollar 0.7522 0.7542 -0.27% -2.22% +0.7545 +0.7522
NZ 0.6976 0.6992 -0.21% -2.84% +0.6994 +0.6977
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.