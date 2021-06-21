Dollar catches breath as traders await Powell testimony

Article content

SINGAPORE — The dollar paused for breath

on Tuesday as traders looked to testimony from U.S. Federal

Reserve chair Jerome Powell for guidance, after a surprise shift

in the central bank’s policy outlook, while cyptocurrencies

nursed heavy losses.

The greenback has gained sharply since the Fed last week

flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on

Monday to hand back a little bit of that rise.

Against the euro, the dollar nursed an overnight

loss of about 0.4% to steady around $1.1909. It held at 110.31

yen, and the dollar index was steady at 91.915

after a loss of about 0.5% on Monday.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased – after

snapping losing streaks on Monday – with the Aussie down

0.2% to $0.7527 and the kiwi down 0.15% to $0.6978.

“We’ve had a meaningful shift (at the Fed) from a longtime

dovish stance to now a slightly hawkish one,” said Westpac

currency analyst Imre Speizer.

“We’ve had a bit of a positioning cleanout – the whole world

was mega short the U.S. dollar, and that’s in good part probably

been cleaned out already – and now we take a wee breath before

the next move up,” he said.

Over the next few weeks the Aussie dollar could drop to

around 74 cents and the kiwi to around 68 cents, he said, before