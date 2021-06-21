Dollar catches breath as traders await Powell testimony

SINGAPORE — The dollar paused for breath

on Tuesday as traders looked to testimony from U.S. Federal

Reserve chair Jerome Powell for guidance, after a surprise shift

in the central bank’s policy outlook, while cyptocurrencies

nursed heavy losses.

The greenback has gained sharply since the Fed last week

flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on

Monday to hand back a little bit of that rise.

Against the euro, the dollar nursed an overnight

loss of about 0.4% to steady around $1.1909. It held at 110.31

yen, and the dollar index was steady at 91.915

after a loss of about 0.5% on Monday.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars eased – after

snapping losing streaks on Monday – with the Aussie down

0.2% to $0.7527 and the kiwi down 0.15% to $0.6978.

“We’ve had a meaningful shift (at the Fed) from a longtime

dovish stance to now a slightly hawkish one,” said Westpac

currency analyst Imre Speizer.

“We’ve had a bit of a positioning cleanout – the whole world

was mega short the U.S. dollar, and that’s in good part probably

been cleaned out already – and now we take a wee breath before

the next move up,” he said.

Over the next few weeks the Aussie dollar could drop to

around 74 cents and the kiwi to around 68 cents, he said, before

they both might recover as the U.S. dollar charts a “raggedy”

rise on the back of a strong U.S. pandemic recovery.

In the medium term, investors will be keenly focused on the

U.S. labor market as its performance is likely to have an

influence on the Fed’s attitude. In the nearer future, all eyes

are on Powell who appears before Congress from 1800 GMT.

In prepared remarks he noted sustained labor market

improvement and the recent increase in inflation.

On Monday hawkish Fed officials such as St. Louis Fed

President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan

offered toned-down rhetoric.

New York Fed President John Williams said it was too soon to

shift policy, and that he expects inflation to ease from about

3% this year to close to 2% in 2022 and 2023 – which is

something markets are not so sure about.

“The Fed is nearly always late on such things,” said RBC

Capital Markets’ chief economist Tom Porcelli, who thinks core

inflation could be higher – just under 3% – by the end of 2022.

“That is not 2% inflation,” he said in a note, and it is

going to eventually apply pressure to the Fed to move on rates.

“In the meantime, we have no doubt with that 2% forecast as

cover, Powell will attempt to play down the likelihood of a rate

hike next year. But just as he eventually relented on taper

talk, he will relent on dismissing talk about hiking rates too.

Just give it more time.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday sterling steadied at $1.3917,

holding on to its overnight bounce as investors look forward to

the British economy reopening further on July 19.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had slumped on

Monday as a tightening crackdown on trading and mining in China,

as well as technical factors, whacked the asset class.

Bitcoin lost more than 11% on Monday and rival ether

fell more than 15% as both suffered their sharpest

selloff in about a month. On Tuesday they held above May lows,

with bitcoin at $31,535, but the mood did not improve.

“The tides of FONGO (Fear of Not Getting Out) are creeping

in,” said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone.

“Bitcoin is also at a make or break point,” he said, as it

tests May’s trough near $30,000.

“Ethereum looks plain ugly and if crypto is an emotive

asset, then one would have to be the staunchest of HODLers to be

holding this and not look for some sort of hedge,” he added,

using cryto-market slang for bullish investors.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 049 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1906 $1.1918 -0.09% -2.55% +1.1920 +1.1907

Dollar/Yen 110.2100 110.3500 +0.00% +6.84% +110.3950 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9190 0.9178 +0.12% +3.87% +0.9191 +0.9178

Sterling/Dollar 1.3909 1.3934 -0.17% +1.82% +1.3937 +1.3910

Dollar/Canadian 1.2380 1.2362 +0.15% -2.78% +1.2380 +1.2360

Aussie/Dollar 0.7522 0.7542 -0.27% -2.22% +0.7545 +0.7522

NZ 0.6976 0.6992 -0.21% -2.84% +0.6994 +0.6977

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin)

