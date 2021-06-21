DOGE dumps as Dogecoin-sponsored NASCAR driver crashes By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

A Dogecoin-donned race car hit a wall in spectacular fashion over the weekend as DOGE fared much the same in the markets.

Saturday’s National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) Xfinity Series Race in Nashville ended in disaster for the Dogecoin sponsored car, with the DOGE-emblazoned Chevrolet Camaro driven by Stefan Parsons (NYSE:) smashing into the wall on lap 70.