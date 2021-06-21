DOGE dumps as Dogecoin-sponsored NASCAR driver crashes By Cointelegraph

DOGE dumps as Dogecoin-sponsored NASCAR driver crashes
A Dogecoin-donned race car hit a wall in spectacular fashion over the weekend as DOGE fared much the same in the markets.
Saturday’s National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) Xfinity Series Race in Nashville ended in disaster for the Dogecoin sponsored car, with the DOGE-emblazoned Chevrolet Camaro driven by Stefan Parsons (NYSE:) smashing into the wall on lap 70.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.