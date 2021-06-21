Digital euro offers better privacy protections than private stablecoins: ECB official By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member, Fabio Panetta, has argued that a digital euro offers superior privacy protections than privately issued stablecoins.

Panetta criticized the profit motive of private firms, emphasizing it is in their commercial interests to harvest masses of data on their users.