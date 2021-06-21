Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.47% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.47%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 1.97% or 350 points to trade at 18145 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 1.88% or 56 points to end at 3031 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 1.67% or 24.0 points to 1459.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.55% or 5.4 points to trade at 342.4 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 1.43% or 7.8 points to end at 536.0 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 1.36% or 3.2 points to 231.4.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 75 to 69 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 1.66% or 1.18 to $72.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.20% or 0.88 to hit $74.39 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.80% or 14.10 to trade at $1783.10 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.33% to 6.2459, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 91.927.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR