Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.47% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.47%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 1.97% or 350 points to trade at 18145 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 1.88% or 56 points to end at 3031 and DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:) was up 1.67% or 24.0 points to 1459.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Demant A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.55% or 5.4 points to trade at 342.4 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 1.43% or 7.8 points to end at 536.0 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 1.36% or 3.2 points to 231.4.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 75 to 69 and 14 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 1.66% or 1.18 to $72.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 1.20% or 0.88 to hit $74.39 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.80% or 14.10 to trade at $1783.10 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.33% to 6.2459, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.31% at 91.927.