Delta aims to hire over 1,000 pilots by next summer -memo

Delta Air Lines Inc aims to hire more than 1,000 pilots by next summer, according to a company memo reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Several other U.S. carriers have also said they plan to hire more pilots and staff.

Delta expects U.S. leisure travel volume this month to return to pre-pandemic levels and is seeing more business travelers return to the skies, Chief of Operations John Laughter wrote to operations employees.

On Sunday, the U.S. screened 2.1 million air travelers — the highest number since March 2020 when COVID-19 slashed demand but still down 23% from pre-pandemic levels. Airlines are preparing for more travelers.

After heavy losses in 2020, Delta has said it expects to generate a pre-tax profit in the second half of 2021, with a re-opening of corporate America by Labor Day in early September.

“The fact that we expect to record a profit in June – just 15 months after the sharpest decline in aviation history – is remarkable,” Laughter said in his employee note.

He sounded a note of caution on the timing for building back its international network, however, but cited “welcome openings in markets like Spain, France, Italy and Greece.”

The Atlanta-based carrier anticipates travel restrictions easing across the Atlantic in the second half of 2021, Laughter added.