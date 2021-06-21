Data shows Bitcoin bears dominate Friday’s $2.5B BTC options expiry By Cointelegraph

Data shows Bitcoin bears dominate Friday’s $2.5B BTC options expiry
(BTC) price dropped roughly 22% over the past 7 days, retesting the $31,700 area for the second time in June. The most pressing news for the negative performance has been China supposedly cracking down bank accounts of over-the-counter desks, according to some analysts:
However, as reported by Cointelegraph, Bitcoin’s hash rate dropping nearly 50% to an 8-month low could also have played a vital role in the price correction. Not even MicroStrategy’s recent $489 million purchase was enough to sustain the $35,000 support.
