Data shows Bitcoin bears dominate Friday’s $2.5B BTC options expiry By Cointelegraph

(BTC) price dropped roughly 22% over the past 7 days, retesting the $31,700 area for the second time in June. The most pressing news for the negative performance has been China supposedly cracking down bank accounts of over-the-counter desks, according to some analysts:

However, as reported by Cointelegraph, Bitcoin’s hash rate dropping nearly 50% to an 8-month low could also have played a vital role in the price correction. Not even MicroStrategy’s recent $489 million purchase was enough to sustain the $35,000 support.

Bitcoin options aggregate open interest for June 25. Source: Bybt