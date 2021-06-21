Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Small toy figurines are seen on representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China’s flag in this illustration picture, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
TOKYO (Reuters) – Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday as China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.
fell to as low as $32,288 for the first time since June 8, and was last down 7.9% at around $32,781.
Smaller rival ether dropped below $2,000 for the first time since May 23, before trading 10% lower at 2019.01.
Cryptomining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of global bitcoin production.
